Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, BAC, RXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 24,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 308,734 contracts, representing approximately 30.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 35,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rackspace Technology Inc (Symbol: RXT) saw options trading volume of 4,715 contracts, representing approximately 471,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of RXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares of RXT. Below is a chart showing RXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, BAC options, or RXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
