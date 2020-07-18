Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EIX, MDB, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Edison International (Symbol: EIX), where a total volume of 20,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 5,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 5,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 559,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EIX options, MDB options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

