Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EHTH, ORCL, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH), where a total of 3,507 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 586,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 61,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 21,553 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

