Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ECOM, TRTN, EB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChannelAdvisor Corp (Symbol: ECOM), where a total of 7,419 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 741,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 95% of ECOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 781,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of ECOM. Below is a chart showing ECOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) options are showing a volume of 3,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eventbrite Inc (Symbol: EB) saw options trading volume of 16,047 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.3% of EB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EB. Below is a chart showing EB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ECOM options, TRTN options, or EB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular