Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ECL, JWN, HRB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL), where a total volume of 101,518 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 332.8% of ECL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 50,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of ECL. Below is a chart showing ECL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 39,565 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 17,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) options are showing a volume of 11,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 9,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,500 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

