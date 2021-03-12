Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EAR, M, RETA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eargo Inc (Symbol: EAR), where a total of 1,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of EAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 209,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of EAR. Below is a chart showing EAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 88,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 8,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,300 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 1,310 contracts, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

