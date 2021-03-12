Markets
EAR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EAR, M, RETA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eargo Inc (Symbol: EAR), where a total of 1,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of EAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 209,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of EAR. Below is a chart showing EAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 88,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 8,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,300 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 1,310 contracts, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EAR options, M options, or RETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EAR M RETA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular