Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DT, ADBE, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT), where a total of 73,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 313.5% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 35,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 51,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 242.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 42,727 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 190.2% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 18,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

