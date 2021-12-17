Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, PGR, JCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 2,919 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 291,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.9% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) saw options trading volume of 21,883 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of PGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,000 underlying shares of PGR. Below is a chart showing PGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) options are showing a volume of 21,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,500 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, PGR options, or JCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.