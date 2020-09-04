Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOW, JNJ, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total of 18,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,800 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 24,876 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 25, 2020, with 1,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 16,971 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

