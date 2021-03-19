Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DORM, LOW, SMPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM), where a total of 846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 84,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of DORM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 175,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of DORM. Below is a chart showing DORM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 22,655 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) saw options trading volume of 3,708 contracts, representing approximately 370,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of SMPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,600 underlying shares of SMPL. Below is a chart showing SMPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

