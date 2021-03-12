Markets
DOCU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, NVAX, GES

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 84,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 212.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 4,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 44,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 6,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

