Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, ATHA, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 40,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 2,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) options are showing a volume of 2,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.5% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 169,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 6,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, ATHA options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.