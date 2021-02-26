Markets
DMRC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DMRC, TWTR, MSFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC), where a total of 1,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 138,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 235,527 contracts, representing approximately 23.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 22,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 236,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 17,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DMRC options, TWTR options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DMRC TWTR MSFT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest