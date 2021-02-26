Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DMRC, TWTR, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC), where a total of 1,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 138,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 235,527 contracts, representing approximately 23.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 22,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 236,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 17,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

