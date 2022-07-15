Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DLR, EQIX, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 7,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 732,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 2,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 22,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
