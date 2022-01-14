Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DLR, DG, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total of 17,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.7% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,700 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 21,497 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 111.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 26,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLR options, DG options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.