Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DKS, DG, SIVB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 7,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 755,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 7,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 726,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 2,098 contracts, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, DG options, or SIVB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

