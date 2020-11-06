Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DISH, WMT, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 22,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,600 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 36,255 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

