Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DISH, FSLR, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 17,344 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.4% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 10,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 6,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 55,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 3,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,300 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
