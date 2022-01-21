Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DISH, CZR, NRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 26,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,300 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 22,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 17,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, CZR options, or NRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.