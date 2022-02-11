Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, UA, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 150,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 15,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) saw options trading volume of 18,066 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 18,667 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
