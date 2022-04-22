Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, ADBE, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 135,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 10,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 36,704 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 117.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 15,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

