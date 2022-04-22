Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, ADBE, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 135,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 10,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 36,704 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 117.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 15,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, ADBE options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.