Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DG, EBAY, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 26,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 48,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 65,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 3,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, EBAY options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.