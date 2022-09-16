Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DG, COLM, CPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 8,735 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 873,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) saw options trading volume of 1,381 contracts, representing approximately 138,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of COLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of COLM. Below is a chart showing COLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) options are showing a volume of 6,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 649,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
