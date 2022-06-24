Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DFS, BURL, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total of 8,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 893,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,388 contracts, representing approximately 438,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 64,244 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 6,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DFS options, BURL options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.