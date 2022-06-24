Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DFS, BURL, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total of 8,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 893,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,388 contracts, representing approximately 438,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 64,244 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 6,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

