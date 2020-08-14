Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DELL, LOW, LOGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 11,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 17,021 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And LogMeIn Inc (Symbol: LOGM) saw options trading volume of 1,714 contracts, representing approximately 171,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of LOGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of LOGM. Below is a chart showing LOGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

