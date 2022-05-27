Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DELL, BX, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 28,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,800 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 27,487 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 74,872 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, BX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
