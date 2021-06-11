Markets
DE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, VLO, PSA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 18,092 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 28,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 12,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) options are showing a volume of 5,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DE options, VLO options, or PSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE VLO PSA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular