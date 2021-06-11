Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, VLO, PSA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 18,092 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 28,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 12,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) options are showing a volume of 5,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

