Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, TDG, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 841,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 18,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, TDG options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.