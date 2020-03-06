Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, SAFM, TSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 8,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 888,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) saw options trading volume of 2,113 contracts, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

