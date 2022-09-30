Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, NCLH, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 11,207 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 175,529 contracts, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 15,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 85,729 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 5,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,500 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
