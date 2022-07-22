Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, KMB, XPEL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 822,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 6,794 contracts, representing approximately 679,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,700 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 838 contracts, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
