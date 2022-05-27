Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, GTN, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 11,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) saw options trading volume of 4,688 contracts, representing approximately 468,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of GTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,000 underlying shares of GTN. Below is a chart showing GTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 93,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 4,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

