Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, AFL, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 65,095 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 364.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) saw options trading volume of 76,650 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 261.6% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 18,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 148,181 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 130.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 15,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, AFL options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
