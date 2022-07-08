Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DDOG, MCD, KLAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 23,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 13,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 1,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 7,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, MCD options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
