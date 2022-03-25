Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DASH, LOW, HZNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 28,558 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 20,820 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) options are showing a volume of 9,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 906,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DASH options, LOW options, or HZNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.