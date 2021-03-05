Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CYRX, RKT, REAL

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX), where a total of 3,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 366,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 539,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,800 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 285,283 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 14,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL) saw options trading volume of 17,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of REAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,300 underlying shares of REAL. Below is a chart showing REAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

