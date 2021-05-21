Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CWH, ZS, AON

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 9,417 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 941,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 10,932 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 10,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, ZS options, or AON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

