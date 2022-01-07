Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CWH, SLB, EA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 5,087 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,900 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 48,899 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,700 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 9,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, SLB options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

