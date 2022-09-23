Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CWEN, AVGO, ARES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), where a total volume of 3,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 302,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of CWEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of CWEN. Below is a chart showing CWEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,960 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 4,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CWEN options, AVGO options, or ARES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
