Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVX, WFC, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 53,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 9,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 289,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 36,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 35,421 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 13,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

