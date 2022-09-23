Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVX, OXY, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 47,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 109,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 6,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 38,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, OXY options, or MS options
