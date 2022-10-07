Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVS, XOM, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 53,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 200,867 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 21,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 16,873 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
