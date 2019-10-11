Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVS, MTZ, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 28,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) saw options trading volume of 3,387 contracts, representing approximately 338,700 underlying shares or approximately 45% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 683,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

