Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVS, MNST, RTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 80,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 17,933 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 99.6% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,500 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 45,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, MNST options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

