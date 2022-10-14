Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVS, CCS, INTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 25,037 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) saw options trading volume of 1,336 contracts, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,600 underlying shares of CCS. Below is a chart showing CCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

