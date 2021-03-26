Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVS, ANTM, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 35,364 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 7,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 726,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 43,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 3,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

