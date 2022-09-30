Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, TTWO, SKX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 39,459 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 8,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 8,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 831,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 6,472 contracts, representing approximately 647,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,200 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, TTWO options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.