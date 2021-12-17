Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, STAA, IART

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 27,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 3,573 contracts, representing approximately 357,300 underlying shares or approximately 117% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) options are showing a volume of 3,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

