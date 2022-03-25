Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, LIVN, SEAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 33,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 5,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 2,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) options are showing a volume of 5,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 554,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, LIVN options, or SEAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
