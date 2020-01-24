Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVLT, MUSA, HGV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT), where a total of 5,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 510,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.2% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 383,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,500 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) options are showing a volume of 3,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of MUSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of MUSA. Below is a chart showing MUSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) saw options trading volume of 5,140 contracts, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

